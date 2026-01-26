Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Rewriting centuries of British law, and the public wasn’t asked — top barrister speaks out

Jeremy Dein KC on the government's plans for jury trials, and two-tier justice
Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Jan 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Britain’s justice system is facing a profound rupture. Under the banner of efficiency and backlog reduction, reforms are being proposed that would remove large numbers of cases from jury trial, weaken appeal rights, and concentrate decision making power in the hands of the state. These changes touch principles that have defined British liberty for centu…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture