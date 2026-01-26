Britain’s justice system is facing a profound rupture. Under the banner of efficiency and backlog reduction, reforms are being proposed that would remove large numbers of cases from jury trial, weaken appeal rights, and concentrate decision making power in the hands of the state. These changes touch principles that have defined British liberty for centu…
Rewriting centuries of British law, and the public wasn’t asked — top barrister speaks out
Jeremy Dein KC on the government's plans for jury trials, and two-tier justice
Jan 26, 2026
Paid
