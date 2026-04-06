Should Britain ban Kanye West from entering the country?

Pressure is mounting on organisers of Wireless Festival to cancel Kanye West’s planned headline appearance in London this July, with calls also growing for him to be denied entry to the UK. The artist, now known as Ye, has faced widespread backlash over a series of antisemitic controversies, including releasing a song titled Heil Hitler and selling swastika-branded clothing before later apologising and attributing his behaviour to his bipolar disorder. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has described the booking as “deeply concerning”, while senior politicians have argued that allowing him to perform would send the wrong message.

There have been calls from across the political spectrum for the government to refuse him a visa, with critics saying his past actions represent a pattern of behaviour rather than an isolated incident. Some have also argued that he should not be given a platform in the UK at all. The festival, due to take place in Finsbury Park and expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees, is now facing increasing scrutiny as ticket sales begin.

Commercial pressure is also intensifying, with major sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo withdrawing their support, and PayPal removing its branding from promotional materials. The controversy has raised broader questions about accountability in the music industry and whether artists with a history of inflammatory conduct should be allowed to headline major public events.

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