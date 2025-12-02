Should Nigel Farage apologise for ‘racism’ in his schooldays? Plus: Maccabi fan ban evidence faked

Every few years, claims resurface about things Nigel Farage may or may not have said as a schoolboy half a century ago. Their timing is always suspicious, especially when promoted by outlets that have hardly distinguished themselves in confronting antisemitism like the Guardian and the BBC. It understandably looks like an attempt to hobble a rising political force.

But suspicion alone does not resolve the matter. People who knew him at school, including former teachers, have repeated these claims over the years, so they shouldn’t simply be brushed aside. The crucial distinction, though, is between adolescent foolishness and the conduct of a grown man with a long public record. Some might struggle to recall every daft remark made at the age of fourteen. The more important question is whether there is any evidence of prejudice in his adult life.

Even so, perception matters. Reform UK is attracting large numbers from the political middle, including many British Jews who agree with the party’s mostly mainstream and reasonable policies, yet remain uncertain because of the constant slurs cast against it and existing doubts about Farage. In that context, it would be far smarter to address the issue plainly: if something offensive was said in childhood, acknowledge it, express regret, and point to the record that actually matters: the one built in adulthood.

It matters because for many Jews, and for plenty of non-Jewish voters too, allegations of antisemitic behaviour, even from decades ago, tap into a long history of being told to ignore their instincts. When doubts are already being seeded by political opponents, any unresolved question, however old, becomes another barrier to trust. An apology would not be an admission of present-day prejudice. And ultimately, an apology costs him nothing but gains him clarity. It closes off a line of attack that distracts from the issues that matter, and it signals to hesitant voters, Jewish or otherwise, that he takes their concerns seriously. A simple acknowledgement of regret would disarm critics and allow the debate to move back to policy, where he is strongest.

Meanwhile, what is far more troubling than decades-old allegations is the institutional behaviour unfolding right now. The Aston Villa–Maccabi Tel Aviv scandal should alarm everyone. West Midlands Police relied on fabricated intelligence, including a completely fictional football match, to justify banning Israeli fans. Jews who did attend were corralled into a penned area, treated as a security threat on the basis of nonsense scraped from social media. I know people who were there; it was demeaning and unacceptable.

There are clearly actors willing to treat Jews and Israelis as an inconvenience to be contained rather than a community deserving equal protection. The MP Nick Timothy’s work exposing this has been invaluable, but the investigation needs to continue until the full truth is revealed.

By all means scrutinise any politician’s past. But the real, urgent threat to Jewish life in Britain is not what a teenager may have said fifty years ago. It is what our institutions are doing today. That is where our focus, and our scrutiny, should be.