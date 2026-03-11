Nearly four days after Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei as its next ‘Supreme Leader’, his whereabouts remain unknown. The 56-year-old cleric and son of Ali Khamenei has not appeared publicly, delivered a speech, or issued even a written statement since the announcement. Iranian state media has instead relied on archival footage when introducing him to the public.

Reports in Iran’s state media suggest Mojtaba may have been injured during the ongoing US-Israeli strikes. State television has described him as an injured war veteran. Meanwhile, an inaugural speech attributed to Mojtaba has spread widely online, but the video has been widely mocked, as it was identified as an entirely AI-generated clip.

The uncertainty surrounding the new leader comes as the war continues to intensify across Iran itself.

Israeli forces carried out large waves of strikes across the country on Tuesday, with attacks in Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz and Isfahan. Israeli officials said more than 400 regime targets were struck.

The US also appeared in no mood to slow down its offensive. At a Pentagon briefing, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that “today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes.”

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said he and Jared Kushner may travel to Israel next week to coordinate policy on Iran, though he stressed that the visit has not yet been finalised. “We’ll probably make that trip next week, but we’re not sure about it as of now,” Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC, denying reports that an earlier trip planned for this week had been cancelled over Israeli strikes on Iranian oil production facilities.

He insisted that Washington and Jerusalem share the same war aims, warning that Israel’s security situation leaves little margin for error. “Israel is a one bomb country. One bomb takes them out,” he said. He added that the United States has “destroyed almost all of their enrichment capability and conversion capability,” while noting that Iran still possesses roughly 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, a level he said is unnecessary for civilian purposes.

Iran continues to lash out across the region. Reports emerged on Tuesday of explosions in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar and Baghdad, while Iranian channels claimed ballistic missiles had been launched at American bases in Iraq. In Kuwait, the United States reported that one American soldier, Benjamin Bennington, was killed during Iranian attacks.

International concerns continue to intensify over the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping lane through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. US intelligence sources say Iran has begun laying naval mines in the waterway. According to US intelligence sources cited by CNN, Iran has begun laying naval mines in the waterway. A few dozen mines have reportedly been deployed so far, and Iran retains most of its mine-laying capability.

President Trump responded with a warning on Truth Social that the mines must be removed immediately, warning that “if they are not removed, we will remove them.” Hours later he claimed that “10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships were hit and completely destroyed within the last few hours,” adding bluntly: “More will follow.”

Inside Israel, the war continues to affect the civilian population with constant incoming missiles and drones sending the population into shelters throughout the day. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed and around 200 injured, including seven in serious condition, during missile attacks from Iran.

According to Israeli officials, about half of the missiles fired toward Israel carry cluster warheads, dispersing smaller bomblets in mid-air and spreading debris over a radius of roughly ten kilometres. One such strike hit a construction site in Yehud, where two workers who were not in protected spaces were killed. Missile launches from Iran continued intermittently throughout the day, although Israeli officials say Tehran appears to be struggling to coordinate large-scale barrages.

At the same time the northern front remains active. Hezbollah has continued firing anti-tank missiles and short-range rockets toward Israeli troops and northern communities. Israel has responded with strikes across southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah command infrastructure and financial networks linked to the organisation. Israeli officials say fighter jets have struck facilities associated with the Al-Qard al-Hassan financial network, which Israel says helps fund Hezbollah’s military activities.

The Israeli government has also moved to finance the war effort. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the conflict as a campaign against an enemy seeking Israel’s destruction. “We are in a campaign with a cruel enemy who wants to destroy us,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confirmed that tens of billions of shekels will be added to the defence budget in order to fund the war. “This is not an expense,” Smotrich said. “This is an investment.”

To pass the wartime budget, the government has postponed several controversial domestic initiatives, including legislation on military conscription. “War is a time for unity,” Smotrich added.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran was “certainly not seeking a ceasefire,” adding that “the aggressor should be punched in the teeth so that it learns a lesson and never again thinks about attacking Iran.”

Strategically, the conflict is already reshaping the region. Hezbollah’s decision to open a northern front reflects Iran’s broader regional strategy, and the internal uncertainty surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership may signal deeper instability inside the Iranian regime. The war shows no sign of slowing just yet.

Originally published in The Spectator.

