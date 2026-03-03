The conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran has escalated dramatically, with simultaneous air strikes on Tehran and Beirut, missile exchanges across the Gulf, and drone attacks reaching the US embassy in Riyadh.

By 7.30 a.m. Israel time, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced it was conducting a ‘wide-scale wave of attacks’ against what it described as the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah organisation, striking targets in both the Iranian capital and Lebanon’s southern suburbs of Dahiya. The IDF later said its aircraft had killed members of Iran’s air defence array who were attempting to target Israeli jets, and that it was continuing to suppress Iranian radar systems, launchers and ballistic missile sites.