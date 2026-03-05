The sinking of the Iranian ship from the submarine camera

The war in the Middle East widened further over the past 24 hours, with missile interceptions stretching from Turkey to Saudi Arabia, naval clashes in the Indian Ocean and mounting pressure inside Iran itself. NATO air defences shot down an Iranian missile heading toward Turkish airspace, Saudi forces intercepted cruise missiles near Riyadh, and reports emerged that Kurdish militants may be preparing to exploit the conflict along Iran’s western border. Taken together with continuing Israeli and American airstrikes across Iran and escalating fighting in Lebanon, the developments suggest the confrontation is steadily spreading.