As the war continues, the Iranian regime has pressed ahead with appointing its new Supreme Leader. Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, was formally elevated in Tehran even as Israeli and American strikes continue to dismantle the regime’s military leadership, its fighting forces and its air defences – a striking dynastic turn for a system that has long presented itself as a revolutionary republic rather than a hereditary regime. Having watched Israel systematically eliminate senior figures around him while degrading the regime’s ability to fight and defend itself, the new leader may reasonably wonder whether his days could be numbered.