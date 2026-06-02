Connie Shaw went on LBC at 8am to defend free speech on Islam — and was publicly called a racist before the interview ended. She had already been suspended from her university radio committee and faced potential expulsion for writing about trans ideology on campus. She used to be woke herself.
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Suspended, investigated, nearly expelled: what universities do to dissidents, and how Connie Shaw broke free
Jun 02, 2026
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