Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran remain stalled, with both sides publicly hardening their positions even as indirect contacts continue behind the scenes. Tehran has dismissed the prospect of negotiations, insisting that exchanges via intermediaries “do not mean talks”, while Washington continues to press proposals through mediators, including a 15-point plan delivered via Pakistan. Yet despite the rhetoric, Iranian officials have not issued a formal rejection, and mediators say a response is still pending, suggesting deliberations continue within the Iranian leadership.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has been explicit: Tehran has “no intention” of entering talks with the United States, even as proposals are reviewed. A parallel statement circulated by Iranian officials sets out sweeping conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to attacks, guarantees against future conflict, compensation for damages, and, critically, the inclusion of all fronts and allied groups in any settlement. Iran also insists that its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz be recognised and that it alone will determine the timing of any end to the war.

This position is reinforced by Tehran’s demand, conveyed through intermediaries, that any ceasefire must also halt Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. In effect, Iran is tying negotiations on the core conflict to a broader regional settlement. At the same time, Iranian officials have issued stark warnings: any country hosting American forces could be considered a legitimate target, and further escalation, including against strategic maritime routes, remains on the table.

In Washington, the message is no less uncompromising. The White House has warned that if Iran refuses to accept what it describes as its defeat, President Trump is prepared to escalate with stronger action. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said President Trump will “unleash hell” if Iran refuses peace deal. Yet according to reports, the United States and Israel have temporarily removed two Iranian officials from their target list for a five day period, a move widely interpreted as a potential confidence-building measure. Trump is expected by many to pursue a deal, and Israel is preparing for the possibility that a ceasefire could be declared within days, accelerating military operations to secure its objectives beforehand.

Israel’s position on any agreement is clear: it does not trust Tehran and is pushing for a far broader deal than a simple nuclear settlement. Israeli officials want strict limits not only on uranium enrichment but also on Iran’s missile programme and its network of regional proxies. These demands closely align with those articulated by the United Arab Emirates, whose ambassador to Washington has called for a “conclusive outcome” addressing Iran’s full spectrum of capabilities, from missiles and drones to maritime disruption and proxy warfare.

Across the region, diplomatic pressure is building. In a joint statement issued in Doha on Wednesday, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned Iranian attacks, both direct and via proxies, as violations of sovereignty and international law, and called for an immediate halt to such actions, particularly those launched by Iran-aligned groups from Iraqi territory. Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has somewhat impotently warned that the conflict has “gone too far”, urging the United States and Israel to end the war while calling on Iran to cease attacks on neighbouring states.

Even as reports of indirect negotiations continue, military activity carries on across multiple fronts. Iran has stepped up preparations for a possible U.S. ground operation against Kharg Island, a critical hub handling roughly 90 per cent of its crude exports, reinforcing the island with troops, air defences and mines. Iranian officials have warned that any attempt to seize such territory would trigger attacks on the vital infrastructure of regional states seen as supporting the operation.

At sea, the stakes are escalating further. Iran has already asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz and is now threatening to extend the conflict to the Bab el-Mandab Strait if attacked, signalling a willingness to disrupt multiple global shipping chokepoints. Officials have suggested that its proxies, including Yemen’s Houthis, could play a role in enforcing such measures.

Iranian missile barrages triggered repeated air raid sirens across central Israel overnight, with explosions reported over the Jerusalem area as air defence systems intercepted incoming threats. While the strikes caused widespread disruption, casualties remained limited. In Kafr Qassem, two to three people were injured, while others were hurt while rushing to shelters, including a 68-year-old woman who sustained a head injury and two individuals involved in a traffic collision during the alerts. Elsewhere, several impact sites were identified as interception debris rather than direct hits. At the same time, rocket fire from Lebanon continued, including launches towards Haifa and the Tel Aviv area, underscoring the sustained pressure on Israel’s civilian front despite largely effective defensive measures.

Elsewhere in the region countries continue to align against Iran and its proxies. Kuwait has arrested six individuals linked to Hezbollah accused of planning assassinations, while in Lebanon the army has intervened to remove a senior Iranian official from a building near Beirut. Hezbollah itself has claimed responsibility for firing long-range rockets at Israel’s defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, underscoring the continuing intensity of the northern front.

“Western intelligence cited by the Financial Times says Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence and targeting support, and is in the process of completing phased shipments of drones, medical supplies and food that began earlier this month – deliveries that could represent the first evidence of Moscow supplying direct lethal aid in this war.”

Despite the scale of the fighting, both sides continue to project confidence. U.S. Central Command says it has struck more than 10,000 targets, destroyed 92 per cent of Iran’s largest naval vessels, and reduced missile and drone launch rates by over 90 per cent. Iran, for its part, insists the United States has failed in its objectives and vows to continue fighting until its conditions are met.

For now, the diplomatic track remains uncertain. The indirect negotiations show significant gaps between the sides with IRan insisting on ridiculous and unrealistic positions. Yet the continued exchange of messages, coupled with tentative gestures such as adjustments to targeting lists, suggests that even as the war intensifies, channels for negotiation do at least remain open.

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