US Marines train in Diego Garcia

On Sunday evening, Israeli officials said that over the previous 24 hours, more than 150 fighter jets had struck weapons production sites across Tehran, dropping over 120 munitions on facilities linked to missile research, development and production.

The impact of the strikes is becoming clearer. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the heavy water production facility at Khondab, near Arak, attacked on 27 March, has been severely damaged and is no longer operational. Power outages spread across Tehran and nearby Karaj following attacks on electrical infrastructure, with explosions reported near Mehrabad International Airport and blackouts affecting large swathes of the capital.

Alongside infrastructure damage, reports from Iranian opposition sources claimed that Hassan Hasanzadeh, a senior commander in the Revolutionary Guards responsible for the Greater Tehran district, was killed in an earlier strike, though this has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities.

Iran’s retaliation has been persistent and geographically broad. Multiple missile launches towards Israel were detected throughout Sunday evening and into Monday morning, triggering repeated air raid sirens across the country. Israeli defensive systems intercepted incoming threats, while civilians were instructed to take shelter. Sirens sounded across the south, including Be’ersheba and the Arava, as further launches were identified overnight. A missile or debris struck an industrial facility near Be’ersheba, destroying a building and sparking a major fire, though no injuries were reported.

A massive fire burns at an Israeli factory near the southern town of Be’ersheba

Iranian strikes and attacks by Iran-aligned groups were reported across Iraq and the Gulf. Explosions were heard in Baghdad, where drones and missiles targeted sites including the US Victoria base, with a fire breaking out nearby after what was described as a suicide drone impact.

In Kuwait, missiles reportedly struck a major desalination and energy facility, causing significant damage and at least one fatality according to local reports. Air traffic in Dubai was disrupted, with aircraft diverted following reported strikes, while interceptions were observed over Bahrain. According to an American official cited in regional reporting, at least 714 US soldiers have been wounded during the war with Iran.

On Israel’s northern front, operations in southern Lebanon intensified. Israeli forces advanced to the Litani River, consolidating positions in both eastern and western sectors, including areas near Deir Siryan and Wadi Salouqi. Air and ground operations have eliminated dozens of militants and destroyed more than 200 sites. The fighting has also impacted international forces, with at least two UNIFIL soldiers seriously wounded in a rocket strike in the village of Adchit al-Qasir.

Against this backdrop, President Trump declared on social media: “Big day in Iran. Many long sought after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY.” He expanded on this in remarks aboard Air Force One, claiming that American forces had “destroyed many, many targets” and that Iran’s navy, air force and much of its missile capability had been knocked out.

Trump discussed at leangth with journalists both the military and diplomatic elements of the campaign. “We’ve had very good negotiations today with Iran… we are negotiating with them directly and indirectly,” he said, adding that he believed a deal could be reached soon. At the same time, he repeatedly described the situation as “regime change”, asserting that successive layers of Iranian leadership had been “decimated” and replaced by a “new group of people” with whom the US is now dealing.

President Trump also said Iran had begun sending what he described as “massive boat loads of oil” – 20 in total – through the Strait of Hormuz as a “sign of respect”, describing the shipments as a form of “tribute” as negotiations progressed.

These remarks align with a broader strategic shift outlined in comments made to the FT, in which Trump said his “preference would be to take the oil in Iran”, including the possible seizure of Kharg Island, the country’s primary oil export hub. The comments come as oil prices have surged by more than 50 per cent in a month, with Brent crude rising above $116 a barrel.

The United States has already begun reinforcing its military presence in the region, deploying thousands of troops, including Marines and airborne units trained for potential ground operations. Trump said Washington has “lots of alternatives” and “tremendous numbers of ships” now concentrated in the region, while suggesting the campaign is “weeks ahead of schedule”.

At home, Israel’s political system continued to function despite the intensifying conflict. The 2026 state budget passed the Knesset late Sunday night by a narrow 62–55 margin after proceedings were briefly suspended during missile alerts. The vote followed a late-night manoeuvre by ultra-Orthodox parties to force through funding changes despite objections from the Attorney General. Coalition figures insisted no new money was being added, saying the funds had already been set aside, but opposition figures accused the government of pushing through what they called a “robbery” of public funds.

As Monday begins, the war enters its second month. The trajectory remains clear: Israeli strikes on Tehran continue, Iranian missiles continue to target Israeli cities, and the war continues across multiple borders and domains. America continues to assert both military dominance and negotiating leverage. But Iran’s Islamic Republic regime continues to resist total defeat.

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