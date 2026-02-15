Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
2h

These people are wicked wicked wicked wicked wicked and it is exceedingly difficult to counter them. I do my best by letting people know I'm a Zionist Jew, and indeed many people respond very positively, expressing horror about the way Jews are persecuted round the world, and expressing support of Israel. But it's those at the top who need to listen and they don't. I, among many others, have sent countless emails to the Government but they continue to bay about Islamophobia.

Reply
Share
Richard Newbury's avatar
Richard Newbury
1h

Inaccettabile means just that

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture