Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
debbie wiener's avatar
debbie wiener
Dec 8

No surprise. They should be training on antizionism . The 21st century of Jew hatred dressed up in virtue signalling wokeness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Layton's avatar
Sarah Layton
Dec 8

Classic. Shame on BBC. Fix it, bring in a Jewish organisation to offer this training.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture