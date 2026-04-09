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The end of a system that once held the world together

Prof Danny Orbach on what comes after the global order collapses
Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid

The language of international law is being stretched to breaking point. Terms once defined with precision are now deployed as instruments of moral accusation, detached from the evidentiary standards that once gave them force. In that shift, something deeper is revealed about the condition of Western institutions. Authority no longer rests securely on me…

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