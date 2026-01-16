For nearly half a century the Islamic Republic has ruled Iran through fear, censorship and organised cruelty. It has crushed dissent at home while exporting terrorism abroad, and it has relied on a simple calculation: that the world would look away while its own people suffered in silence.
Today that calculation is collapsing.
Across Iran, ordinary men an…
The international players who can help topple Iran’s regime. The call for support — Niyak Ghorbani
Exclusive interview with the leader of the London protests to free Iran from Islamic Republic regime
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid
