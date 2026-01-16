Jonathan Sacerdoti

The international players who can help topple Iran’s regime. The call for support — Niyak Ghorbani

Exclusive interview with the leader of the London protests to free Iran from Islamic Republic regime
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Jan 16, 2026
For nearly half a century the Islamic Republic has ruled Iran through fear, censorship and organised cruelty. It has crushed dissent at home while exporting terrorism abroad, and it has relied on a simple calculation: that the world would look away while its own people suffered in silence.

Today that calculation is collapsing.

Across Iran, ordinary men an…

