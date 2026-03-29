The Iranian ‘spy recruitment hub’ operating in London

The Sunday Telegraph has reported that an Iranian spy recruitment ring is operating openly in London, and ministers have been warned. According to the newspaper, Tehran is exploiting Britain’s “permissive environment” as a base for its Western intelligence-gathering and propaganda campaigns.

The Telegraph states that the Iranian regime is using Press TV, the English-language channel of Iran’s state broadcaster which maintains a studio in London, as a front to recruit intelligence assets. Press TV journalists are allegedly using their journalistic credentials to spot, assess and groom potential recruits before handing them over to more experienced Iranian handlers. This cover is said to provide greater access to UK government officials.

The channel has reportedly created a “target list for terrorists” through its programming, particularly the show Palestine Declassified. The programme repeatedly names and highlights Jewish charities, schools and community organisations, portraying them as “genocidal Zionist extremists” who are infiltrating Britain.

Recent incidents have intensified fears. Last week, two men were arrested following an anti-Semitic firebomb attack in north London in which four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set alight outside a synagogue. Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation amid concerns it may have been orchestrated by Iran.

Earlier this month, two Iranian men were charged with spying for Tehran after allegedly conducting hostile surveillance of the Israeli embassy and Britain’s oldest synagogue, Bevis Marks.

The Telegraph quotes Jonathan Hackett, a former US Marine Corps intelligence operator, who said London is viewed by Iran as a permissive environment. He highlighted the role of Press TV presenter Marzieh Hashemi in the early stages of recruiting Monica Witt, a former US Air Force counter-intelligence specialist who defected to Iran in 2013 with access to top-secret files.

Press TV lost its Ofcom broadcast licence in 2012 and has been sanctioned by the US, EU, Canada and Australia for broadcasting forced confessions and assisting Iranian intelligence. Despite this, it continues to operate a physical studio in London and maintains an active presence on social media platforms.

A group of MPs has written to the Security Minister urging financial sanctions on Press TV. Downing Street and officials at the Foreign Office, Home Office and Treasury have reportedly held discussions on the matter in recent months.