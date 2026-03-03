Suleiman Maswadeh is Israel’s most visible Palestinian Arab television correspondent, a regular presence on the national news, speaking fluent Hebrew to a country that rarely hears an Arab accent in that role. His career sits inside one of Israel’s deepest contradictions, two communities living side by side, sharing streets and history, yet separated by…
The Palestinian journalist Israel watches for the truth
Suleiman Maswadeh on inequality, opportunity, and what October 7th did to Arabs in Israel
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid
