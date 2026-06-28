Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
5hEdited

It is a very interesting set of steps, for Lebanon to move from being a ‘failed state’ to becoming the nation it has always deseved to be.

With Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy being required ‘to leave’ Lebanon first, ie before Israeli troops, I would think it highly likely that a civil war lies ahead.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture