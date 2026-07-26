Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
7h

Thank you for documenting yet another of these hideous Islamist attacks. I'm sick of it and I'm sick of politicians and other authorities who are at pains not to see what is plain for any normal person to see.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture