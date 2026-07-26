Sky News proudly posted a clip of their reporter in Berlin struggling to explain the latest car ramming attack, this time targeting a gay pride event in Berlin. ‘A lot of people were very shocked about what happened,’ she said. ‘They couldn’t believe it because it’s such a peaceful and such a joyful event. I mean it happens every year… so the fact that the people came to such an abrupt ending of their celebration is just very surprising.’

The rest of us weren’t surprised at all that the lead suspect is a ‘known Islamist’ named as ‘Abdul B’. Perhaps he learnt from Abdul A, and hopes to inspire Abduls C, D, and E through to Z. Islamic terrorism has long used vehicles to kill and maim people they don’t believe deserve to live. And they have long hated homosexuality and freedom of expression. Whereas we in the West broadly speaking value the acceptance of homosexuality, sexual liberation, freedom, celebration, fun and parties. We value life.

Islamists also hate Jews, Israel, America, Britain, western values, women’s equality, music, dogs, non-believers in Islam, alcoholic beverages, and a whole host of other mostly great things. It is precisely because a gay pride event is ‘such a joyful event’ that it is a likely target for Islamist terrorists.

Some of us have tried warning about this for some years now. We tend to get dismissed as ‘racist’, even though Islamist terrorists come from a variety of different ethnic backgrounds. We are smeared as ‘divisive’, even though we are mostly very inclusive people who are united with other lovers of freedom in our opposition to those who seek to divide (and kill) non-believers in Islam. They sometimes call us ‘alarmist’, even though we have plenty of frequent examples to draw on for our plaintive and urgent warnings.

There really have been more than enough warnings. On 14 July 2016, an Islamic State-inspired attacker drove a lorry into Bastille Day crowds in Nice, killing 86 people. Five months later, an Islamic State-linked terrorist drove a truck into Berlin’s Christmas market, killing 12 people. In 2017 came Westminster Bridge, Stockholm, London Bridge and Barcelona, each using a car, van or lorry to strike pedestrians before, in some cases, continuing the attack with knives. The same method has appeared repeatedly in Israel, where Palestinian attackers have driven into soldiers, commuters and civilians at bus stops, junctions and checkpoints, including the Jerusalem truck attack of January 2017 and the Glilot attack near Tel Aviv in October 2024. On 1 January 2025, an Islamic State-inspired attacker drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 14 people. Jihad al-Shamie started his attack on Heaton Park synagogue in 2025 by ramming the guard with his car.

It is true that others have also used vehicles as weapons: Darren Osborne deliberately targeted Muslim worshippers leaving prayers near Finsbury Park in 2017, and 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman deliberately drove his truck into a Muslim family in London, Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them. But as with the Pakistani Muslim child-rape gangs, the existence of other offenders with similar crimes cannot negate the need for us to speak frankly about the Islamist threat and its preferred techniques.

Vehicle-ramming as a deliberate terrorist tactic, using an ordinary car, lorry or bulldozer to intentionally strike pedestrians, soldiers, or crowds for the purpose of killing and terrorising, was pioneered and refined primarily through Palestinian attacks in Israel. It is one of their most successful international exports, along with airline hijackings and suicide bombings. The earliest well-documented case of this specific method occurred on 18 February 1987, when a Palestinian driver deliberately rammed a car into a group of Israeli soldiers near Nablus. One soldier later died of his injuries. Additional early cases followed in 1989 and the 1990s.

Sure, the Palestinians did not invent the basic idea of a vehicle as a weapon, but they were the first to turn deliberate ramming of people into a repeated, low-tech terrorist method that proved hard to prevent and relatively effective under the constraints they faced. Al-Qaeda, via its English-language magazine Inspire in 2010, and later Islamic State, would publicly promote vehicle ramming as an easy, low-skill method for lone actors in the West, no doubt inspired by the Palestinian ‘struggle’.

With all these jihadist techniques, they may not have invented them, but Palestinian terrorists adopted, refined, and massively scaled them for imitation internationally (thereby globalising the intifada).

As much as an Islamist attack on a pride parade is not in the least bit surprising, it came as no surprise at all to see that on the same day of the Berlin pride attack, a transgender activist wearing a PLO flag dress lead chants of ‘free Palestine’ at London’s Trans Pride event. Nothing sums up our society’s myopic march into oblivion better than the spectacle of a street parade of people who can’t identify a man from a woman, merrily singing songs supportive of a movement predominantly led and inspired by Islamist terrorists and their sympathisers, all while innocent people in Germany are being killed for celebrating gay equality.

Every time I write one of these articles listing previous Islamist terror attacks, clearly showing the patterns and threats society needs to wake up to, I wonder how many more I’ll have to write before it stops being controversial to mention the elephant in the room. It’s a strange sort of hobby to keep a list of these things, but sad as it makes me, I won’t stop.

Perhaps this time it’ll be different. Perhaps the victims won’t have died and been injured in vain. Perhaps Europe will wake up and start to act to counter this very real threat. Somehow, I doubt it. Those who kill us for our beliefs and values, and their confused supporters who take to the streets to chant in defence of our killers, will keep on marching in our way, smearing us for our pride, and dismissing us for our love of freedom and life. Yet somehow we’re the crazy ones for pointing all this out.

Originally published in The Spectator.