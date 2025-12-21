Tighter gun control cannot be the only response to the Bondi beach murders

The rush to policy responses after acts of violence often focuses on the most visible tool rather than the deeper cause. Tightening gun laws may offer reassurance, but it risks missing what is actually driving the threat: a growing culture of Islamist antisemitism, reinforced by political reluctance to confront it directly.

Across Western countries, including Australia and Britain, repeated condemnations of Israel framed without context have helped create an atmosphere in which hostility towards Jews is normalised. This has consequences. Jewish communities increasingly feel unsafe, not only because of violent extremists, but because of inconsistent policing and a sense of two-tier enforcement around mass protests that frequently cross the line into open hatred.

What makes this moment particularly dangerous is the convergence of Islamist Jew hatred with elements of the far left. Whether motivated by shared ideology or electoral calculation, this alignment has produced a paralysis at the heart of government. It is easier to debate weapons than to confront beliefs.

For many Jews, the truth is that Israel, despite constant external threats, feels safer precisely because it recognises the nature of the conflict it faces. Western democracies must do the same. This is not only about protecting Jewish citizens; it is about defending the liberties and values that Jewish culture has helped shape, and that these hostile movements ultimately seek to dismantle.