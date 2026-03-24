Impact sites in Tel Aviv district, Tuesday 24 March

Israel came under repeated missile fire from Iran overnight into 24 March, as the regional confrontation showed little sign of stabilising, despite renewed talk of diplomacy.

Hours earlier, Donald Trump said talks with Iran had begun on Saturday and suggested there was a “very good chance” of reaching an agreement within five days, claiming that 90 per cent of Iran’s ballistic missiles had been destroyed and that Tehran was now seeking peace. In an entirely capitalised post online, he announced he was postponing attacks on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days as talks continued.

US outreach was said to involve Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with messages passed via intermediaries including Egypt and Turkey, but Tehran has flatly denied that any negotiations took place. Egypt’s president has travelled to almost every Gulf capital to meet with rulers in the region in recent days. The episode has exposed strains in Iran’s messaging, with officials dismissing reports of talks as “fake news” even as indirect contacts appear to have been explored.

Iranian officials insisted no negotiations had taken place during the 24 days of war and reiterated demands for compensation. Senior figures warned that any further US attack on Iran would trigger severe retaliation, with one declaring that escalation would go beyond “an eye for an eye” and leave America “crippled”.

Tehran maintained that closing the Strait of Hormuz remained an option, and a senior Israeli official said it was “highly doubtful” that Iran’s minimum terms would meet Trump’s maximum demands. Meanwhile, thousands more US Marines were being deployed to the Middle East, underscoring the continued military pressure on Tehran.

Shortly before 4am local time, the Israeli military detected launches from Iran towards the country’s north, triggering sirens across multiple areas. Further barrages followed in quick succession, including launches towards the south and central areas, with alerts issued across the Negev, Judea and the Golan. Residents were instructed to enter protected spaces as interceptions took place overhead.

Explosions were reported in several areas, including Beersheba, while interceptions and impacts were recorded in both northern and southern Israel. Emergency services said they were scanning multiple sites, though initial reports indicated no casualties. In at least one instance, a projectile fell in an open area, again without injuries.

The pattern repeated throughout the night. By dawn, search-and-rescue teams had been dispatched to several impact sites in southern Israel, and there was a direct hit on a structure in Tel Aviv. Police units and bomb disposal teams were deployed to search for interception debris across the Negev.

Also overnight, Iranian attacks were reported against targets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, with claims of resulting power outages in Kuwait. In Iraq, smoke was seen rising near the US embassy in Erbil after a reported Iranian drone strike.

These developments followed reports of strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure in Isfahan and Khorramshahr, which Iranian sources said had damaged gas lines and caused a power outage in Khorramshahr. Almost immediately afterwards, Tehran signalled retaliation, with threats to target regional energy assets and potentially close the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict with Hezbollah continued in Lebanon. On Monday evening, Israeli forces launched a wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, while ground operations continued in southern Lebanon. Israeli troops from the Givati Brigade arrested armed militants from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force who were preparing an anti-tank attack, according to Israeli accounts.

A senior operative linked to Iran’s Quds Force, Mohammad Ali Kourani, was killed in a targeted strike in Hazmiya, near Beirut. Lebanese sources said he had narrowly survived a previous assassination attempt earlier in March, only to be tracked again and eliminated after arriving at an apartment hours before the attack.

Gulf states are edging closer to direct involvement in the conflict, despite earlier efforts to remain outside it. Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow US forces to use King Fahd air base, after previously saying it would not permit its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran — a position that has proved difficult to sustain following Iranian missile and drone strikes on key Saudi energy facilities and the capital, Riyadh. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now said to be weighing entry into the campaign in an effort to re-establish deterrence, with some officials suggesting it may be only a matter of time before the kingdom joins the fighting.

The United Arab Emirates has also hardened its stance, moving against Iranian-linked assets by shutting down institutions in Dubai tied to the regime and the Revolutionary Guards, while considering military participation and opposing any ceasefire that leaves Iran with intact capabilities. Although Gulf governments continue publicly to deny direct involvement, the situation is increasingly ambiguous: evidence points to missile launches from Bahrain, and Iranian strikes have already hit US aircraft on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Behind the scenes, Gulf leaders, particularly in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, are pressing Washington to continue military operations and decisively degrade Iran’s capabilities before any diplomatic settlement is reached.

A newly released US Central Command fact sheet sheds light on the scale of Operation Epic Fury. Since the campaign began on 28 February, American forces have carried out more than 9,000 strikes and flown over 9,000 combat missions across Iran.

Despite the US talks, with extensive Israeli air operations continuing inside Iran itself, and more than 100 munitions being dropped on military headquarters, intelligence centres and weapons production sites in Tehran, the war continues. The US, too, has not slowed down its military action, but its deliberate announcement of diplomatic engagement with the Iranian regime may yet deepen mistrust within the leadership, potentially increasing pressure and internal weakness.

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