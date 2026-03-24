Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown
7h

Thanks Jonathan .. fascinating how the media is claiming Trump wants out, is in discussion with 3rd parties, wants joint control of Hormuz Straits, yet Iran denies no such discussions taking place.

One minute the media reports Trump wants to end the war, and then the next piece indicates he wants it ramped up.

Which ever way it goes, I’m on the side of never trusting Iran one iota.

Trump is not a polished operator and lacks finesse.

Hamas and Hezbollah need to be eliminated, and Iran’s ability to terrorise Israel, directly or indirectly via proxies, needs to be eliminated once and for all .. with the Iranian people free of their evil regime.

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