Donald Trump has issued an extraordinary ultimatum to Iran, warning that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day” unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social yesterday, the US president threatened to target Iranian infrastructure directly, declaring: “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” The remark, punctuated with both profanity and religious invocation – “Praise be to Allah” – marks one of the most incendiary public statements yet issued by a sitting American president.

The warning came as Washington and Jerusalem moved into an advanced phase of operational coordination, with a joint list of targets already agreed between the US military and the Israel Defence Forces following discussions last Thursday involving senior commanders including the IDF Chief of Staff and US Central Command. The implication is clear: unless Iran backs down by the April 7 deadline, a coordinated campaign against critical infrastructure is ready to begin. Trump later posted: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

That prospect follows a weekend of confrontation on multiple fronts. On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for attacks on energy infrastructure across the the Persian Gulf, striking petrochemical and power facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. In Kuwait, two power plants were damaged and a desalination facility knocked out of service, while in Bahrain a storage site caught fire after a drone strike. In the UAE, debris from intercepted drones ignited fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant in Ruwais, forcing a halt to production.

Tehran signalled that such attacks could expand further, warning that strikes on “US economic interests” would intensify if operations against Iranian territory continued. At the same time, Iranian officials made clear that control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global energy supplies pass, would not revert to its previous status. The IRGC Navy said it was finalising plans for a “new order” in the Persian Gulf. Iranian state-linked Fars news reported that 15 ships had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours after receiving permission from Iran.

In the early hours of Monday, Iran launched three ballistic missile barrages at central Israel within the space of twenty minutes. Air raid sirens sounded across the country, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, sending civilians scrambling for shelter.

The human toll is mounting. In Petah Tikva, a 34-year-old woman was seriously wounded by missile fragments, while in Tel Aviv a man in his 30s suffered light injuries from shattered glass. In Tel Aviv, a woman in her 90s was left in critical condition after falling and sustaining a severe head injury while attempting to reach a shelter.

Further north, in Haifa, rescuers worked through the night after a direct missile strike late on Sunday. An Iranian missile struck a seven-storey residential building, tearing through the structure and causing a partial collapse. Firefighters and rescue teams worked through the night in what one senior officer described as the most complex scene encountered in the district so far, with heavy equipment, cranes and specialist units deployed amid fears of further structural instability.

By this morning, two people had been found dead beneath the rubble. Rescue teams, using advanced technologies including phone tracking and search cameras, continue to search for additional missing individuals. Four people were initially reported missing at the scene. Others were pulled from the wreckage or treated for smoke inhalation, including children evacuated to hospital.

The Israeli military confirmed it had conducted a wave of strikes against targets in Tehran overnight, while reports from the Iranian capital described explosions and fires across the city, with multiple areas said to have been hit. Separate reports indicated attacks on sites linked to Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes, including facilities near Tehran.

Having demonstrated its willingness to operate directly inside Iranian territory with the rescue of a wounded F-15 crew member, President Trump announced he would discuss the operation at a White House press conference on later today, calling it an “AMAZING show of bravery”. Some analysts have noted the rescue mission may have provided practice for any future U.S. intervention inside Iran to extract buried nuclear material, though that would be far more demanding logistically.

In the United States, authorities arrested the niece and grandniece of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed in a US air strike in 2020. Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, had their permanent residency revoked and are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody pending removal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Soleimani Afshar had celebrated attacks on Americans and warned that the US would not be “a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes”. Iranian officials and members of Soleimani’s family denied any connection to the pair, while US authorities said both women had previously been granted asylum before travelling repeatedly to Iran, casting doubt on their claims.

The diplomatic picture remains fractured. Syria’s foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, met counterparts from Turkey and Ukraine in Damascus to discuss regional developments, while South Korean lawmakers revealed that North Korea appears to be distancing itself from Iran, declining both to supply weapons and to issue public statements of support.

Inside Iran, the regime continues to tightened its grip. A man convicted of attempting to storm a military facility during January’s nationwide protests was executed after his sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court – the latest in a series of executions linked to the unrest, which authorities described as threats to national security.

As President Trump’s Tuesday deadline approaches, the convergence of these strands – Trump’s explicit threat to destroy infrastructure, coordinated US-Israeli planning, Iranian attacks on regional energy assets, and ongoing missile exchanges – points towards a decisive and potentially devastating next phase.

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