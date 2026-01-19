Trump lawyer urges US administration to offer asylum to British Jews over rising anti-Semitism

The Trump administration is considering whether the United States should offer asylum to Jewish people who feel unsafe in Britain, The Telegraph has reported.

Robert Garson, a lawyer who represents Donald Trump and who was born in Manchester, said he has held discussions with officials at the US State Department about the idea of providing sanctuary for British Jews because of rising anti-Semitism in the United Kingdom.

Mr Garson told the newspaper that, in his view, Britain was “no longer a safe place for Jews”. He said the Islamist attack on a synagogue in Manchester and the hostility directed at Jewish communities since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, had convinced him that many British Jews might need protection.

In an interview, he said he could see “no future” for Jews in the UK if current trends continued. He argued that political leaders, particularly Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, had failed to confront anti-Semitism effectively and had allowed it to become widespread.

Mr Garson said he had raised the proposal of offering refuge in America during conversations with Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the Trump administration’s special envoy on combating anti-Semitism. Rabbi Kaploun, who is based in Florida, was appointed to the role in December and works from the State Department with ambassadorial status.

Mr Garson also sits on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial Council, to which he was appointed by Mr Trump last year after several members appointed by President Joe Biden were removed.

The lawyer, who moved from London to the United States in 2008, described the idea of admitting British Jews as a logical and practical option. He said the Jewish community in Britain was highly educated, English speaking, and law abiding, and would integrate easily into American society.

He added that he had spoken with several people in government about the concept and believed it was being taken seriously. “It is certainly not an unattractive proposition,” he said. “There were conversations.”

Mr Garson has become an increasingly prominent figure in Republican political circles. He previously represented Mr Trump in a 50 million dollar legal action against the journalist Bob Woodward and also acts as lawyer for Donald Trump Jr and his publishing company.

Explaining his concerns about Britain, Mr Garson accused the Crown Prosecution Service of failing to act against demonstrators who celebrated violence against Jews after the Hamas attacks. He said there was insufficient political will to use existing public order laws to curb anti-Israel protests.

He claimed the government had ignored the growing influence of extremist Islamist groups and warned that parts of the country could eventually fall under informal sharia rules if the problem was not confronted.

“Keir Starmer has turned a blind eye to anti-Semitism,” he said. “The Prime Minister has allowed it to become commonplace.”

Mr Garson also questioned why the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had not been formally banned in Britain and why the Muslim Brotherhood had not faced sanctions.

