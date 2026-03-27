Yesterday, President Trump held his 11th Cabinet meeting of his second term, which was dominated by the war. He balanced escalating military pressure with ongoing diplomatic efforts. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington would continue “negotiating with bombs” even as it sought a deal, while Trump warned that “it won’t be pretty” if Tehran fails to “get serious” in talks. His envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed a 15-point framework had been presented to Iran as part of a potential agreement.



The President also launched a scathing attack on UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, calling his stance “shocking” and accusing the British prime minister of failing to support the United States, saying “they weren’t there for us” and “didn’t want to help us.” He questioned whether the relationship could continue, warning that Washington may reconsider ties with allies who do not stand with America “in true times of need.”



In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli military confirmed it had completed a wide-scale wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran”, targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s weapons production, particularly its ballistic missile programme. The strikes formed part of a broader campaign that, according to Israeli officials, has already hit more than 1,000 production-related targets since the launch of Operation Lion’s Roar, aimed at degrading Iran’s capacity to manufacture missiles, drones and air defence systems.

Additional overnight operations focused on missile launchers and storage facilities in western Iran, as well as firing arrays identified by Israeli intelligence. The military said it was acting “non-stop” to reduce the scale of Iranian fire directed at Israeli civilians.

Iran responded with missile barrages towards Israel late on 26 March, triggering air raid alerts across central and southern regions. Residents in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and beyond were ordered into shelters shortly before midnight, with multiple explosions reported overhead as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

The human toll continued to mount. In Nahariya, near Israel’s northern border, a 30-year-old man, Uri Peretz, was killed by Hezbollah fire, while at least 11 others were wounded, including one man in moderate-to-serious condition and several suffering shrapnel injuries. The same day, the Israeli military confirmed the death of Sergeant Aviaad Elhanan Volansky, 21, who was killed in southern Lebanon by an anti-tank missile strike; four additional soldiers were lightly wounded in the incident.

Hezbollah, for its part, claimed an escalation in operations, asserting that it had carried out as many as 94 attacks against Israeli targets and forces in southern Lebanon in a single day, including rocket fire towards Tel Aviv and drone strikes against military vehicles. Israeli forces responded with sustained operations across southern Lebanon, where Brigade 226 alone reported more than 200 strikes against militant infrastructure.

Reports indicated additional targeted strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh district and in multiple locations across Iran, including Tehran, Qom and Urmia, where Iranian sources said at least six people were killed in one attack.

The United States is now considering a significant expansion of its military footprint. Pentagon planners are examining the deployment of up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the region, adding to roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the Middle East. The reinforcements would likely include infantry and armoured units positioned within striking distance of Iran, including near key assets such as Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub.

Yet even as military preparations intensify, Washington is still pursuing parallel diplomatic efforts. President Trump has extended a deadline for potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure by ten days, now set to expire on 6 April, after Iran requested additional time for negotiations. He said talks were “going very well” and suggested Tehran was seeking a way out of the confrontation.

Trump also indicated that Iran had offered what he described as a “gift” of oil shipments – initially eight tankers, later reportedly increased to ten – as a gesture during negotiations, which he framed as a test of whether Iranian interlocutors had authority on the ground.

His envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that the United States had presented Iran with a 15-point proposal and said Tehran appeared to be searching for an “off-ramp”, though he cautioned that it remained unclear whether a breakthrough was achievable.

Qatar’s prime minister travelled to Washington for talks with senior members of the Trump administration, focusing on defence cooperation and broader bilateral issues, as the United Arab Emirates pushes for a multinational “Hormuz Security Force” to escort shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the UAE has told allies it is prepared to deploy its navy to escort vessels through the strategic waterway, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies normally pass.

Senior Emirati officials have warned that Iran is effectively holding the strait “hostage”, with global economic consequences, and are working with Bahrain to seek a United Nations mandate for such a force, though opposition from Russia and China remains likely. The White House has also emphasised the urgency of restoring free navigation, with officials acknowledging that naval escorts may be the only viable solution.

Across the region, the sense of escalation is tempered by a simultaneous recognition that neither side has yet closed the door to negotiation. Israel has shifted its military focus towards systematically dismantling Iran’s military-industrial infrastructure rather than attempting to topple the regime outright, while Washington continues to balance force projection with diplomatic outreach.

For now, the trajectory remains uncertain: a conflict intensifying on the battlefield even as its ultimate resolution may yet be decided at the negotiating table.

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