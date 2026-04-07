Donald Trump has issued his starkest ultimatum yet to Iran, warning that the United States could obliterate the country’s infrastructure within hours if it refuses to strike a deal before a Tuesday deadline.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the US president said Washington had drawn up plans to destroy “every bridge” and “every power plant” in Iran in the space of four hours. “After that, they’re gonna have no bridges, no power plants. Stone ages, yeah, stone ages,” he said, setting an 8pm eastern time (1am BST) deadline on Tuesday for Tehran to comply.

Trump elaborated that the operation would amount to “complete demolition” of key infrastructure, describing a coordinated strike that would leave power stations “burning, exploding and never to be used again”. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, responded that negotiations under such threats were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”.

The remarks come at a moment of intense military activity across the region. Overnight, Israeli forces carried out a new wave of air strikes targeting Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran and elsewhere, according to an initial military statement. Iranian media reported massive explosions in the capital and in Karaj, with particularly heavy blasts at Mehrabad International Airport, where fires were seen following the strikes.

The Israeli campaign has focused heavily on degrading Iran’s military and industrial capacity. In recent days, strikes have hit airbases, petrochemical facilities and command infrastructure linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Israel also claimed to have killed Majid Khademi, the IRGC’s intelligence chief, one of the most senior figures in the organisation, a death later confirmed by Iranian state media.

American forces have also escalated their involvement. According to US officials, B-2 bombers flew a 36-hour round trip from Whiteman Air Force Base to strike an underground IRGC headquarters near Tehran using massive bunker-buster bombs, reportedly targeting a gathering of senior commanders. The strike was carried out during the rescue mission of the two US airmen who were stranded in Iran at the weekend, in the window between the recovery of the first crew member and the extraction of the second, with many of those inside the facility presumed killed.

Iranian retaliation continued across the region. Tehran launched ballistic missiles at energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, striking Jubail Industrial City and igniting large fires at a site partly owned by petrochemical giant SABIC. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted seven missiles, though debris fell near energy facilities, with damage still being assessed.

Further attacks have targeted US positions. An Iranian drone strike on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait injured 15 American personnel overnight, most of whom have since returned to duty. As of April 6, a total of 373 US service members have been wounded during the conflict.

Inside Israel, the toll is also mounting. Four civilians were killed in Haifa after a direct Iranian missile strike caused a building to collapse, with the victims identified as members of the Gershevich family and a Filipina national.

Despite the intensifying violence, diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes. Trump said Iran appeared to be negotiating “in good faith”, with talks focusing on ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani proposal for a 45-day ceasefire is under consideration as part of a broader two-phase framework aimed at ending the conflict.

However, Tehran has rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire, instead presenting what US officials described as a “maximalist” set of demands. These include an end to regional conflicts, the lifting of sanctions, reconstruction commitments and a protocol guaranteeing safe passage through Hormuz. The insistence on a permanent cessation of hostilities has emerged as a key sticking point.

Talks are currently led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Vice President JD Vance on standby to join if they advance to direct engagement with Iranian officials, signalling the potential elevation of negotiations to a higher level.

At the same time, US defence officials have signalled that the military campaign is far from over. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has promised that the coming days could see the largest number of strikes since the conflict began.

On the ground in Lebanon, Israeli forces continue operations against Hezbollah. Troops from Division 91 have killed anti-tank operatives identified inside a mosque and uncovered large caches of weapons, while further air-ground coordination has led to additional targeted killings.

The convergence of escalating strikes, mounting casualties and a rapidly narrowing diplomatic window now leaves the region poised on a knife edge. With Trump’s deadline looming, the prospect of either a negotiated pause or a dramatic intensification of the war hangs in the balance.

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