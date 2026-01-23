Trump’s “Dubai for Gaza” plan is fantasy diplomacy — but could it actually work?

Jared Kushner’s vision for Gaza sounds like something lifted from a sci-fi property brochure: Jetsons-style skyscrapers, 100 percent employment, and a rapid transformation into a Dubai-like coastal powerhouse. But scratch beneath the surface and the plan begins to look less like serious policy and more like fantasy geopolitics.



Jonathan Sacerdoti breaks down why the proposal is riddled with contradictions, from the sheer impossibility of rebuilding Gaza at breakneck speed, to the unresolved reality of Hamas, disarmament, and the diversion of aid. But maybe that’s the point...

