Under cover of royal respect, King Charles probed UK / US disagreements

I joined Will Cain on Fox News just after King Charles delivered his speech to the joint session of Congress, to explain what was really going on beneath the pomp, ceremony and diplomatic niceties.

On the surface, the King’s remarks were full of the usual references to shared history, cultural ties and the enduring friendship between Britain and America. But listen closely and the speech was far more political than it first appeared.

I explained how King Charles singled out several areas where there is now visible daylight between the British and American positions, from Ukraine and NATO to the environment, a subject he has long made central to his public life. These carefully placed references were subtle but deliberate signals, and in some cases quiet digs at President Trump’s worldview and foreign policy priorities.

The cleverness of the speech lay in the King’s unique position. In America, he is often treated as a figure of ceremony, continuity and almost untouchable curiosity. That gives him space to say things that, coming from an elected politician, might sound more confrontational. Behind the royal language and historical pageantry, this was a deeply political intervention, carefully crafted for him.

We also discussed Britain’s diminishing military capacity and the uncomfortable question of whether the UK can still play the global role it often claims for itself. Successive governments have chronically underinvested in Britain’s armed forces, leaving leaders to dress up limitation as principle. When Prime Minister Keir Starmer insists Britain will not be dragged into a war against its interests, one has to ask whether that is a moral stance, a strategic calculation, or simply an admission that Britain no longer has the capability it once did.

All of this matters because the world is not waiting for symbolic gestures. While the royal visit has so far produced the expected photographs, garden walks and diplomatic theatre, America and Israel remain engaged in a real battle against forces that threaten the West and its allies. Britain’s role in that struggle remains far less clear.

In my conversation with Will, I argued that the King’s speech should not be dismissed as mere pageantry. It revealed something important about the state of the so-called special relationship, Britain’s anxieties about American power, and the widening gap between what the UK says it stands for and what it is actually able or willing to do.

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