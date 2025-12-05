Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Unmasked: the billion-dollar plot to rewire young minds. Wendy Sachs reveals who’s really in control

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Dec 05, 2025
∙ Paid

A filmmaker set out to document the fallout of October seventh. Instead, she uncovered something far larger and far darker: a coordinated ideological capture of Western institutions, a foreign-funded corrosion of democratic values, and a generation primed to cheer for extremists before the bodies in Israel had even been counted. Wendy Sachs joins Jonath…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2025 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture