A filmmaker set out to document the fallout of October seventh. Instead, she uncovered something far larger and far darker: a coordinated ideological capture of Western institutions, a foreign-funded corrosion of democratic values, and a generation primed to cheer for extremists before the bodies in Israel had even been counted. Wendy Sachs joins Jonath…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Unmasked: the billion-dollar plot to rewire young minds. Wendy Sachs reveals who’s really in control
Dec 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts