Iranian state media posted a photo showing the text ‘US Air Forces in Europe’ written on the tail fin of a jet

The downing of an American fighter jet over Iran has triggered a high-risk search-and-rescue operation, raising fears in Washington that a missing airman could yet become a hostage – a development that would dramatically escalate the war.

Iranian officials initially claimed that air defences had shot down an F-35 Lightning in central Iran shortly after dawn on Friday, describing a “massive explosion” that made survival unlikely. Subsequent analysis of the wreckage, however, indicated the aircraft was in fact an F-15E Strike Eagle, a two-seat long-range strike jet operated by a pilot and a weapons systems officer. Photographs circulated by Iranian media appeared credible: the rear stabiliser had been torn away, and markings from the US Air Force’s 494th Fighter Squadron, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, were visible, including the distinctive red tail band and “LN” code.

The incident marks the first confirmed loss of a US jet inside Iran since the start of the war. American officials confirmed that a search-and-rescue mission was under way, with one crew member recovered alive by US special forces by midday. The second airman, believed to be the weapons systems officer, remains missing.

The urgency of the operation was underscored by extraordinary footage emerging from western Iran. A C-130J Super Hercules, configured for special forces operations, was filmed refuelling Black Hawk helicopters deep inside Iranian territory, more than 100 miles from the Iraqi border. Apache helicopters were also seen scouring mountainous terrain in the Zagros range, where the aircraft is believed to have come down.

Iranian authorities moved quickly to exploit the situation. State television broadcast offers of a reward – ten billion Toman, equivalent to roughly $60,000 or £45,400 – for anyone who could capture the missing American airman and hand them over alive. Footage circulated by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency showed civilians combing through the rugged Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in search of the missing airman. The region’s mountainous and forested terrain, while improving the chances of survival for an ejected crew member, also complicates rescue efforts and increases the risk of capture.

The stakes for Washington are clear. Even a single captured airman would provide Tehran with a powerful bargaining chip. Iranian officials understand the propaganda and strategic value of a live American prisoner, particularly at a moment when President Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran’s air defences have been neutralised and that US aircraft can operate freely over its territory.

President Trump declared recently “this war has been won”. The downing of an F-15E, and the potential loss of a crew member, sharply undercuts that narrative.

Privately, the risks were well understood in Washington. Combat search-and-rescue missions are among the most dangerous operations undertaken by modern militaries, particularly in contested airspace. The last comparable US mission of this kind dates back to Serbia in 1999. Now, with Iranian air defences evidently still capable of inflicting losses, each additional aircraft sent into Iranian skies compounds the danger.

Those dangers were already evident elsewhere on Friday. A second US aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, was struck by Iranian fire while supporting the rescue mission. Although the pilot managed to reach Kuwaiti airspace and eject safely, the aircraft was lost. Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search-and-rescue operation for the downed F-15 were also hit, leaving several service members with minor injuries. In total, Iran succeeded in downing or disabling multiple US aircraft within a single day.

President Trump, speaking briefly by phone, dismissed suggestions that the incident would affect any negotiations with Tehran. “No, not at all. No, it’s war,” he said. Yet the political and strategic implications of a captured American airman would be difficult to ignore. A hostage crisis would place immediate pressure on the White House, reshaping diplomatic calculations.

The broader conflict continues to intensify. Israel reported launching more than 70 strikes across western and central Iran in the past 24 hours, targeting ballistic missile launch sites, UAV infrastructure and air defence systems, while also striking Hezbollah positions in Beirut. Iranian missiles were again fired towards Israel, triggering air raid warnings across multiple regions, while rockets launched from Lebanon struck a UNIFIL outpost, injuring three UN personnel, two of them seriously.

The conflict continues to spill out across the wider Gulf. In the United Arab Emirates, authorities in Dubai said debris from an aerial interception fell in Dubai Internet City, though no injuries were reported. In Abu Dhabi, one person died after being wounded by falling debris from an intercepted attack targeting the Habshan gas facility. Since the war began on 28th February, 11 people have been killed and 195 injured across the UAE. In Bahrain, sirens were activated early on Saturday, with the interior ministry urging residents to seek shelter. The kingdom has already been targeted during the conflict, including a strike on a desalination plant last month. Meanwhile, senior Iranian figures have raised the prospect of further escalation at sea. Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf publicly questioned global reliance on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, echoing earlier warnings from Iran-backed Houthi leaders in Yemen that the vital Red Sea shipping route could be closed if Gulf states join the war.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis appear to be faltering. A United Nations Security Council vote on a revised Bahrain-backed resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has been delayed until next week, as negotiators struggle to avoid vetoes from Russia and China.

Reports citing Iranian media indicated that Tehran had rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire delivered through an unnamed intermediary, with no sign of de-escalation.

For now, however, all eyes remain on the mountains of western Iran. As long as one American airman remains unaccounted for, the war risks acquiring a new and dangerous dimension – one in which a regime practised in hostage-taking and manipulation could leverage the fate of a single individual for strategic and political gain.

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