Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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EJV
6h

Anything less than the dismantling of this evil Nazi Jihadi theocracy is a betrayal of the brave Iranian people who deserve to be free. You can’t ‘negotiate’ with anyone that’s a part of this regime as executions continue. The Saudi’s and UAE want Trump to finish the job and are willing to join the fight. This war needs to be seen through to the end.

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