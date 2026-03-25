The United States is discussing the possibility of high-level talks with Iran as early as Thursday, while advancing a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fourth week.



Regional mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, are involved in efforts to convene negotiations, though a response from Tehran is still pending. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has emerged as a key intermediary, passing messages between the sides. The diplomatic initiative comes as fighting continues across multiple fronts and amid disruption to global energy flows linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

At the centre of the discussions is a detailed American plan conveyed to Iran via Pakistan. The proposal outlines a one-month ceasefire during which negotiations would take place on a 15-point agreement covering Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and regional activity. The demands include dismantling Iran’s existing nuclear capabilities, a commitment never to pursue nuclear weapons, and a prohibition on uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. All enriched material would be transferred to the International Atomic Energy Agency under an agreed timetable, while key facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow would be decommissioned. The plan also calls for full IAEA access, an end to Iran’s proxy warfare model, and guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz remain open. Missile limits would be addressed at a later stage.

The proposal reflects ongoing US diplomatic efforts, though it remains unclear whether Iran will accept it as a basis for negotiations or whether Israel supports the framework. Israeli officials have expressed concern about a scenario in which a ceasefire is agreed before key issues are fully resolved.

President Donald Trump said the United States is “in negotiations right now” and that Iran “would like to make a deal”. He also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have been largely destroyed, stating that its navy, air force and communications are “gone” or severely degraded. Trump added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “supports” his actions and described him as “a warrior… fighting with us”, although Saudi Arabia has officially denied any desire to prolong the conflict.

Despite the diplomatic contacts, tensions remain over the structure of any negotiations. Iran has refused to engage with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, accusing them of “backstabbing”, and has reportedly indicated a preference for Vice President JD Vance as a potential interlocutor.

The diplomatic track is unfolding alongside continued military activity. The United States is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. At the same time, US and Israeli military operations against Iran are continuing.

Israel has carried out extensive strikes on Iranian targets, including infrastructure in Tehran, missile production sites and launch systems. The Israeli military says it has conducted more than 600 sorties against Iran’s ballistic missile array as part of its campaign. Israeli intelligence assessments report declining morale and fatigue among Iranian missile units following sustained strikes.

Iran has continued to launch missiles toward Israel. Alerts sounded repeatedly overnight, with civilians instructed to enter protected spaces while interception systems were activated. Explosions were heard across central Israel, and impacts were reported in Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva. A child was moderately injured during one of the barrages, and shrapnel was later reported in Taybeh and Tira.

Iranian attacks struck targets in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, including a drone strike on fuel depots at Kuwait’s international airport. Iran also continues to restrict Western shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil and gas flows.

Israel has also carried out a strike on a naval outpost on the Caspian Sea used by Iran and Russia to transfer weapons. The route, linking ports around 600 miles apart, has been used to move ammunition and Iranian-made Shahed drones. The strike damaged Iran’s naval headquarters at the port and destroyed vessels, and also affected a supply network linked to trade in goods such as wheat and oil.

Operations have continued in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have dismantled Hezbollah weapons depots and command centres and killed multiple fighters. In earlier fighting, eight Hezbollah members were killed in close-quarters combat near the border. Israeli estimates now put Hezbollah’s arsenal at between 11,000 and 13,000 rockets and missiles, compared with around 75,000 before October 2023 and approximately 25,000 on the eve of the current conflict.

Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while in Iraq a major strike targeted Iran-backed militia forces.

A 27-year-old woman, Nuriel Dubin, was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack at Mahanaim Junction in northern Israel.

French president Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Iranian president Massoud Pezeshkian, urging an end to attacks, protection of civilian and energy infrastructure, and the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He also called on Iran to engage in negotiations on its nuclear and missile programmes and raised the case of detained French citizens.

Meanwhile, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that a projectile struck near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, though no damage or injuries were reported. IAEA director general Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint to avoid risks to nuclear facilities.

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemning Iran’s attacks, including those on critical infrastructure, as “appalling” and reiterating the UK’s “unwavering support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” one of the clearest public expressions of support by Great Britain for any regional partner since the escalation began. Starmer confirmed the deployment of additional UK defensive military equipment, and said the Britain was working with partners on plans to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic contacts, military operations and regional strikes continue, with no indication that the conflict will end in the immediate term.

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