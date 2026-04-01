Keir Starmer welcomes Abu Mohammad al-Jolani to Downing Street

Speaking from the Oval Office yesterday, President Trump signalled that the United States intends to wind down its role in the war within weeks – and, crucially, will not take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz. He told reporters the campaign could be finished “within two or three weeks”, adding that once the US leaves, the burden of keeping the vital shipping lane open will fall to other countries that depend on it.

Trump was explicit: the US had achieved its objective of eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat and would soon “leave”, whether or not a deal is reached. What happens in the strait afterwards, he said, is “not for us”, pointing instead to countries such as France or China to manage the risks. The remarks were framed as confidence in American success: he claimed Iran’s military had been effectively dismantled and that a new, more “rational” leadership was now in place. But they also suggested a sharp shift in responsibility.

Whether this is a genuine exit plan or a deliberate attempt to force others to act remains unclear. By threatening to step back from Hormuz, Washington is effectively daring allies and trading powers to intervene if they want to protect global energy flows.

The United Arab Emirates is reviewing how it could play a military role in securing the strait, including efforts to help clear it of mines, while also urging the formation of a coalition to open the waterway by force. Emirati officials are lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution authorising force, while Bahrain is sponsoring the initiative, with a vote expected on Thursday. The UAE has also suggested that the United States should occupy strategic islands in the waterway, including Abu Musa.

Before the war began on 28 February, the United Arab Emirates saw Iran as a difficult neighbour and sought to mediate between Washington and Tehran, while also serving as a financial conduit used by Iranians to move funds. Since then, Iran has stepped up its attacks, including nearly 50 missiles and drones launched in a single day and almost 2,500 overall. Gulf officials now say the country’s position has changed, while Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are turning against Iran’s regime, though they have stopped short of committing their militaries.

Britain, meanwhile, is increasing its military footprint across the region, while insisting it is not entering the war. Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed the extension of RAF Typhoon deployments in Qatar and the rollout of additional air defence systems to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, supported by British personnel. The UK says its pilots have logged more than 1,280 hours protecting British nationals, bases and partners in the Middle East. It has also given permission for the United States to use British bases for specific and limited defensive operations, including degrading missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Britain has openly criticised Israel’s expanding campaign in Lebanon, warning at the UN Security Council that further ground operations undermine efforts to disarm Hizballah and threaten Lebanese sovereignty. The UK told the UN Security Council that the humanitarian situation is worsening, with more than one million people displaced, “over 12,000” pregnant women are among the displaced and struggling to access care, that “at least 121 children” have been killed, and that “more than 50 health workers” have died.

Israel, however, is signalling that its campaign will go further still. Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined plans for a permanent Israeli security zone inside southern Lebanon, extending up to the Litani River. The aim is to eliminate Hezbollah’s anti-tank threat and establish lasting control over the area. More than 600,000 displaced Lebanese residents will be barred from returning south until Israel considers the area secure, and villages near the border are to be demolished in line with previous operations in Gaza.

Israeli forces are already advancing through southern Lebanon, clearing what they describe as Hezbollah infrastructure and destroying positions embedded in civilian areas. Katz said the objective was to “separate Lebanon from the Iranian arena” and impose a new security reality, with a sustained Israeli presence similar to that seen in Syria and Gaza.

The IDF said it had struck a facility belonging to the Tofiq Daru Company, which it described as supplying fentanyl and other chemical substances to an organisation responsible for the development of chemical weapons. In Beirut, senior Hezbollah figures were targeted in separate strikes, while fighting on the ground has intensified, including the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon on Monday night.

Iran and its allies have continued their own attacks. Missile and drone strikes have hit targets across the Gulf, including civilian infrastructure, while US bases and Israeli territory remain under threat. In the early hours of Wednesday, the IDF said it had identified and intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, while drone incursions triggered alerts and interception efforts in northern Israel. Reports from regional channels indicated that armed Sunni factions in Daraa, southern Syria, had declared jihad against Israel and threatened attacks on Israeli patrols.

Iran’s president said the country was ready to end the war if its demands were met, while US officials said they were in contact with figures within the Iranian regime. At the same time, Pakistan and China have proposed a ceasefire plan including an immediate halt to fighting, negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom yesterday rolled out the red carpet for Syrian leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as he visited Downing Street. The UK has historically proscribed HTS as a terrorist organisation and treated engagement as highly sensitive, but despite his jihadist past the visit was presented as necessary diplomacy in a fragmented region, a move that critics argue risks legitimising a figure once aligned with al-Qaeda and blurring long-standing counter-extremism principles.

Donate now