Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown
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If Starmer was looking for military aid from Al Jolani, former sunni terrorist, now known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of Syria, I reckon the best he can offer the UK is a few boats that float in the bath, and a couple of kites.

On a serious note, Trump is certainly keeping everyone guessing. It's inevitable there is no certainty on who to trust in Iran, the IRGC or a political leader, as their political and military leadership is being further decimated. A concerted effort in due course to rise up and overthrow the regime will be of great benefit to the Persian people, the immediate neighbourhood which despises Iran and the wider world.

Starmer, Macron, Meloni and Sanchez have shown the US that they are not such loyal allies.

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