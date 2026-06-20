Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MGGBen's avatar
MGGBen
1d

This actually is very sad. I actually wonder if any one of the progressive left people I know would understand the irony. Probably not. And I wonder what actually would have followed had the Charlie Hebdo caricature been presented.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture