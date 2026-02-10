We’re all living in Israel now. You just don’t know it yet. What did you mean by that?

“I think that Israel, broadly speaking, whatever one thinks about the specific moments or decisions in this current war, is and always has been to some extent the sort of epicentre of the world religiously. It is the place that has the holy sites of three major faiths of the world. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. It is a place over which people have battled for centuries.

And today I think that it is the intersection between what we might broadly call the west and the Middle East between the territories of Judeo-Christian values to use a very broad term and Islam to use other comparisons. It is the meeting point of democracies to the west and non-democracies to its east. And as such, I think it’s become this place where many of these battles are first being fought and most visibly being fought.

And most visibly is the point, just because you see it happening on the news very graphically and because it involves real people stabbing Jews in the street, ploughing them down with trucks in the street or at bus stops, blowing up restaurants in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv or elsewhere, launching rockets into their cities, whether it’s smaller rockets from Gaza or ballistic missiles from Iran that I took shelter from for 12 days during the war when Iran sent over all those ballistic missiles killing Israelis destroying homes or whether it is in battle in the Gaza Strip with soldiers killing real terrorist fighters and civilians who are caught up in the fighting used as a human shield.

Whichever form it takes, that’s very visible. But for us here in London or elsewhere around Europe or even in the United States or elsewhere in the world, Australia, plenty of places, these same issues, these same battlegrounds are just as live. They’re just not as obvious.

So when somebody blows up Manchester Arena because they have a jihadist ideology, when they choose a place full of young girls who are enjoying music and these are behaviours that their extremist vision of Islam doesn’t tolerate or enjoy. When somebody stabs a British soldier and beheads him on the street not far from here. When somebody blows up or a collection of people blow up the London Underground and a bus on 7/7. We’ve just marked the 20th anniversary recently. We are effectively fighting the same war.

And that’s what I’ve tried to communicate to people about Israel’s position with the Palestinians. It has been painted for so long as a territorial dispute when there is an element of it that is certainly framed in territorial terms, but ultimately what’s underlying it is something far more fundamental and that is the sense in which we are fighting the same war or will be. and that is that it is a battle on far more fundamental religious grounds, on far more fundamental ideological grounds, far more fundamental cultural grounds.

And I think that in Britain and the West, people are being very slow to wake up to those facts, to those considerations to say that Israel is fighting a jihadist enemy. Israel is fighting a series of jihadist groups backed by a 12 Shia Islam tyranny in the Islamic Republic of Iran which openly declares it wants to erase the Jewish state. It is fighting localised militias around its borders which openly declare their animosity towards Jews not just Israelis.

And all of these things revolve around religion and faith and cultures and values. And in the West, we face the very same challenges. Not least because as an act to try to write the wrong of Europe overseeing the slaughter of 6 million Jews during the show, the Holocaust, Europe has been what I think Gadsad would call suicidally empathetic in allowing vast numbers of refugees from that region from the Middle East to escape strife and war and other elements they don’t like and come into Europe with values that come from there, not from here.

And I think that’s fundamental, because those values are ultimately what lies underneath the war in Israel. And those values are what underlie the war that we are basically in here as well. The wars look different, but in that respect, we are all in Israel now.

And in that respect, it’s been said by others that this happened ironically because as a sort of reparation for killing genocidally and allowing the genocide of its Jewish population, Europe has admitted people, many of whom have the same genocidal intent to the same Jewish people and to the Western values that come from Jewish values and Judeo-Christian culture. And I think that this is this is really a recipe for disaster.

The optimistic side of me says that more and more people here in the UK and around the West and around Europe are realising this. The fundamental and important and pressing and urgent question is whether they’re realising it too late and if they’re realising it in time, what it is we can all do to redress this balance and to fix it and how tough or horrible or brutal that will be for us, for them, for all of us. All of those questions remain unanswered.

But I think that before we can really ask them even we need to accept and face the commonality we have in our challenges and those that Israel has in its.”

