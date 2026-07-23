Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2dEdited

.. the title of this article says it all .. ‘clueless’ .. and that best describes Britain’s take on the Middle East conflict with Iran and its proxy armies. It all describes Britain’s view on so many aspects of life in the 21st century. CLUELESS !

Reply
Share
Robin Gibbons's avatar
Robin Gibbons
2d

It’s distressing to hear time and again negative rhetoric from weak inept western leaders such as the UK s Labour Party clown show. Far from post ideology of war Labour, they have become infiltrated by toxic woke ideologies who know next to nothing about running a healthy country let alone the danger they place the country they so despise.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture