Allegations emerging from West Midlands Police describe a troubling pattern of failure to protect Jewish residents in Birmingham. Internal emails and police records indicate that repeated complaints of antisemitic abuse were either downplayed or ignored. Among the cases highlighted is the report of a 12-year-old Jewish girl who was punched and kicked by…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Jonathan Sacerdoti
West Midlands Police ignored string of hate crimes against Jews in Birmingham
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid
Recent Posts