Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
You are right. We must brutally put the truth in front of people. Anti-Zionism means anti-Israel means pro-extermination of Jews.

If there is no Israel, the surrounding Arab Muslim states that have vowed to exterminate every Jew will do so. Demand that people reach the logical conclusion of their self-righteous statement. "Ah, yes, well, then you believe in the extermination of Jews, right?" And they must answer. But, of course, they will not answer

I wrote a piece on Tucker Carlson's so-called interview of Mike Huckabee. The insanity of Carlson's attack vs Huckabee's rational responses is like night and day.

The result, because Carlson shared a short clip of Huckabee's response to a question that cut off Huckabee's complete answer, therefore changing completely what he had to say, resulted in every surrounding Arab Muslim states (and more) condemning Mike Huckabee, accusing him of calling for Israel to take over all Arab lands from Euphrates to Egypt river (according to Genesis 12: 1-7).

He said no such thing. But the hatred of Jews is so great that they believe this tiny piece of land that is Israel, that has been attacked over and over by surrounding forces that are very clear their goal is to annihilate it, and Israel has won every time, somehow, it is Israel that is the aggressor. It is Israel that is the danger.

So, people believe what they want to believe. Israel must be subdued. Jews must be subjugated by the majority of Muslim Arabs.

The irrational hatred of Jews is so great people would rather stand with the forces that would subjugate and kill them, too, than with those who are fighting against them.

In the over 200 comments the hatred spewed at Jews, at me, for writing this piece is simply what we have come to expect these days.

I've been watching Homeland. Fascinating for me since I lived for an extended time in Egypt and know the Arab Muslim mentality quite well (I started the first and only boxing club for girls in Luxor, uncovered some wild scams there, saved a woman from a mob of violent men, among other adventures) and I really like Saul Berenson's character but cannot get it out of my head his own irrational hatred for his own people! How can anyone but a very mentally disturbed people call for the destruction of their own people, when that is what he is doing by hating Israel so much.

I came to know the many irrational foreign women who fall under the spell of local Egyptian men, marry them with Urfi marriages, only to have every penny taken from them, as well as their self-respect. There is a saying in Luxor that if a woman is going to get out, the only way she leaves (if she is lucky enough to do so) is with the "skin on her back" everything else she leaves behind. She is despised as a kaffir. Yet most of these women refuse to see the truth of their situation, preferring to live inside a lie. It's truly disturbing.

Here is an article I wrote about it for Egyptian Streets. Ironically, no "woke" western media would publish my article but Egypt's most popular liberal news outlet would. After it was published, many women trapped in Luxor messaged me, thanking me for telling of their plight. One woman said she wished she could tell her story but if she did she would be dead by the next morning. Tales of Eclipse: the Lost (Foreign) Women of Luxor | Egyptian Streets https://share.google/cMoMCzSFDfD13YZGc

