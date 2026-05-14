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Who controls what you know? Ashley Rindsberg on the capture of Wikipedia and public knowledge

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Jonathan Sacerdoti
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Ashley Rindsberg has uncovered how a small group of powerful online actors can twist the facts we trust, reshape public reality at global scale, and quietly influence what millions of people believe they know.

Search engines, encyclopaedias, artificial intelligence models and social platforms now form the infrastructure of public knowledge. They shape wh…

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