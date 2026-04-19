Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown
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The ideology of extreme Islam took root in Europe and the UK years ago, much of it awakened since October 7. The Rabbi of a large NW London community experiences regular verbal abuse from cars passing him and his family on a Saturday morning.

On the trajectory currently playing out in Britain, the future for British Jews to live safely is over.

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