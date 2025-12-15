It was just after breakfast in London when the first messages reached me. Less than an hour after the shooting began in Bondi, I already knew, with grim certainty, what had happened. A terrorist attack, carried out at a Chanukah event, targeting Jews. In Israel, media reports used those words immediately. In Australia, Jewish communities were already talking. And yet, as I scanned the BBC’s rolling coverage online, something was missing.

There was little or no mention of the Jewish nature of the event. No reflection of what seemed plain: that this was an antisemitic attack, carried out during one of the most visible Jewish celebrations of the year.

The BBC updates rolled forward minute by minute, detail by detail, but the core identity of the victims was left hovering in the background, unspoken. Not until after 9am did the word “Chanukah” appear in their rolling updates, and eventually only as the fourth bullet point in a list of updates on their summary.

That delay was not surprising, perhaps, given the BBC’s editorial caution around motive and classification. But it was noticeable. And for those of us watching from Jewish communities, it was stark. Compare their caution here to their rush to mistakenly blame Israel for a Palestinian rocket attack on a Gaza hospital without any evidence or reliable attribution. Here we had plenty of footage and information, and yet their pace was somehow sluggish.

As soon as the news reached me, I contacted family, here in London, and in Australia. Chanukah events are communal gatherings, open to families, children, the elderly. I needed to know they were safe. The immediacy of our private networks stood in contrast to the hesitancy of public broadcasters. Sky News, too, was behind the curve. Their guests and on-air staff tiptoed delicately around proper front-on exploration of the anti-Jewish nature of the attack. I switched channel.

On i24news, where I have worked as chief UK correspondent for more than a decade, the Hebrew-language broadcast was already ahead. Despite the distance and language barrier, Israeli media was providing a clearer picture. Once again, it outpaced Western outlets on a story involving Jewish lives, even from halfway across the globe.

When I was booked to comment early on by GB News, I provided context: antisemitic arson attacks on synagogues in Australia over the last few months, coordinated Iranian backed attacks in Australia, the vulnerabilities Jewish communities have faced in recent years.

It seemed obvious that such background was essential to understanding this event. Yet much of the British media still refrained. GB News, to its credit, updated its coverage constantly, including footage of the man who intervened to disarm one of the attackers. That man, a former Syrian policeman now living in Australia, was rightly praised. His courage deserves recognition.

But the next day’s front pages revealed something telling. The dominant story in some papers was not the victims, nor the nature of the attack, but the heroism of the bystander. The narrative quickly shifted to his personal history, his immigration story, his bravery. While inspiring, this editorial focus jarred with the gravity of what had taken place. In past attacks on British soil, victims’ stories have been central. Here, they seemed less so. The fact that the dead were Jews seemed, to some outlets, secondary.

Why? Was it caution? A fear of provoking backlash? Or was it the long shadow of editorial discomfort around stories involving Jews and Israel? One cannot say for sure. But these questions linger, especially for a community that has seen bias and omission before.

Perhaps we expect too much. News moves fast, and global communication makes us impatient for precision. But awareness also makes us attuned to pattern. And when Jewish identity is central to a story yet slow to appear in the coverage, it is reasonable to notice. This was a terrorist attack targeting Jews, at a Jewish event, in a public space. It was also an attack on Australian society, on civic freedom, on celebration itself.

All we ask is that it be reported that way.

Originally published in the Jewish Chronicle.