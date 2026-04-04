Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2d

I believe the new law only applies to non Israeli terrorists, but I stand to be corrected.

In previous years, no death penalty was passed on a terrorist and Israel paid a price, terrorism continued. Convicted terrorists were kept at huge cost to the state.

In further terrorist attacks, hostages were taken, to be used as bargaining chips to get convicted terrorists released, who only went on to commit more terror.

Seeing those convicted terrorists released as a result of yet more terror is heart ache for the families who had lost loved ones, killed in previous atrocities.

Like most news stories and comment, it’s all about perspective and whilst the death penalty will not stop terrorists that have no fear of death, it will at least deal with the issues listed.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
2d

Well done, Jonathan!

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