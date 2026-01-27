Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
8h

As a Christian, (although I prefer to say follower of Jesus since the religious institutions that rose over history deviated far from his simple teachings) I believe the only answer for this hatred of Jews is a spiritual one.

My father was Christian author Dave Hunt who spoke often on this topic and warned of what is happening today.

As a child, we traveled the world so he could fain inspiration for his books. We were in Egypt just days before the 6 Day War and barely made it out of the country, driving over the mountains of Syria into Turkey 36 hours before the borders were closed. I will never forget in Cairo, loudspeakers in the streets Nassar's voice screaming "Death to America and its stooge Israel" and the streets filledwith men wirh guns.

But we traveled down to Luxor and there all was peaceful. I never forgot Luxor.

Just a few years ago, I went back to Luxor and lived for almost 3 years to discover for myself the truth of Islam, where I started the first (and only) boxing club for girls. Once again, I ended up escal9ng from Luxor, due to what I discovered and for saving the life of another woman. I am writing a book about it now, The Seduction of Islam.

Here's an article I wrote for Egyptian Streets about some of my experiences. Tales of Eclipse: the Lost (Foreign) Women of Luxor | Egyptian Streets https://share.google/9owx6Txowh6g8MGQK

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture