Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Malcolm Bourne's avatar
Malcolm Bourne
13h

Underlying this is, I would say, a religion, or maybe a sizeable section of a religion - I am not clear about this - which does not prioritise human life. Is this not a key difference?

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