Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Karen Hunt's avatar
Karen Hunt
2d

I was pleased that the so-called 'Fr' Calvin Robinson was withdrawn from the debate.

I wrote about your last debate at Oxford. It was one of the most inspiring--and deeply disturbing--debates anyone will ever hear. You and your colleagues Natasha Hausdorff, Yosef Haddad, and Mosab Hassan Yusef were brilliant. Every young person should be required to listen to what you had to say.

As to your point that you were raised to have a high standard of decorum, I was, too, by a father, Dave Hunt, who was one of the most respected Christian authors and public speakers of that time.

I quoted one person's comment about your speech about this:

"All the anti-Israel crowd has is emotion, ridicule, and slander because they don't have the truth on their side. That's why they behave like this. You exuded incredible poise and strength in the face of barbaric behavior. Thank you for speaking for us.”

God bless you on Wednesday!

My essay on "Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State?"

https://khmezek.substack.com/p/is-israel-a-genocidal-apartheid-state

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Kirill's avatar
Kirill
2d

Good luck, dear Jonathan Sacerdoti!

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