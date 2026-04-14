Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
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Jonathan, in a word, YES.

It now is also a bargaining chip for the United States in preparation for the President Xi-President Trump Beijing Summit (May 2026). What a nicely crafted bit of diplomacy...yes?

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