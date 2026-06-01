Will today’s Mandelson files finally destroy Keir Starmer? And who else could they damage?

The UK government is today releasing the second tranche of the so-called “Mandelson Files” — thousands of pages of private emails, WhatsApp exchanges, and documents that were never meant for public view. The papers, forced into the open by a Conservative-backed Humble Address in Parliament, cover the controversial appointment and swift downfall of Peter Mandelson as UK Ambassador to the United States.

So far we know Starmer ignored warnings from his own national security adviser and pushed through Mandelson’s appointment despite his failed security vetting and his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson has admitted his friendship with Epstein was a “terrible mistake,” maintaining contact even after the financier’s 2008 conviction. The US Epstein files even included a photo of Mandelson, former-Prince Andrew, and Epstein together in bathrobes on Martha’s Vineyard around 2000.

The release is also expected to shine fresh light on private conversations with other Labour figures, including Wes Streeting, a would-be usurper of Starmer, who pre-emptively published his messages with his mentor Mandelson some months ago. Among those was a blunt July 2025 exchange in which Streeting accused Israel of “war crimes,” “ethnic cleansing,” and “rogue state behaviour.”