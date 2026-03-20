You won’t believe it, but the BBC actually hosted me for a debate on Islam

I was invited on the World at One today, for the second time.

Having avoided me completely since October 7th 2023, the BBC recently started to invite me back, very occasionally: once on Radio 4 when they saw I’d been to the Unite The Kingdom rally and written about it in The Spectator, once when they wanted me to debate BBC bias on their Irish radio service and they saw I’d written about it in The Spectator, and then today, when they saw my piece in The Spectator about Nick Timothy MP’s comments on public Muslim prayer in Trafalgar Square.



Did somebody hide their copy of The Guardian?

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