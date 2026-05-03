Zack Polanski, anti-Israel marches, and the extremism Britain refuses to face

Pro Palestinian marches in Britain are no longer just a free speech issue. Too often they have become intimidating, coercive and hostile to Jews, with slogans like “intifada” calling for terrorism and murder.



Add the influence of Iran, Hamas, Al Quds Day, the legacy of the PLO, and politicians like Zack Polanski courting the far left and Islamist vote, and we have to ask what kind of extremism Britain is allowing to continue on its streets.