Why is Alaa Abd el-Fattah’s return a ‘top priority’ for Keir Starmer?
Apparently it has been a “top priority” for Keir Starmer and his government, since the moment they came to office, to return Alaa Abd el-Fattah to the…
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
Another episode of “Globalise the Intifada, Australia edition”
Rabbi’s family car firebombed in Melbourne, Australia
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
Christmas gloom: 24 hours of bad news for Jews and Britain
Let’s hope 2026 is kind — peace to all
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
10:47
Impossible? Israel did it anyway.
Israel’s enemies miscalculated – Dan Schueftan on how Israel became indispensable to the Arab world
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
1:02:42
Iran’s obsession with Israel is ceaseless
When Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Florida at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a few days’ time, near the top of his agenda will be a sober…
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
Tighter gun control cannot be the only response to the Bondi beach murders
The rush to policy responses after acts of violence often focuses on the most visible tool rather than the deeper cause.
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
4:08
Free speech isn’t right wing — Josh Howie explains why the left lost the plot
For years, British public life told itself a comforting lie: that tolerance meant silence, that compassion meant compliance, and that asking hard…
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
1:05:16
Police make first arrests for calling for intifada at pro-Palestinian demo in UK crackdown
Police have made their first arrests after two people allegedly shouted chants involving 'calls for intifada', amid a crackdown after the Bondi Beach…
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
4:14
The police crackdown on 'globalise the intifada' chants is too little, too late
Protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested, according to the heads of Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police.
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
Arrests for chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ – too little, too late
For years, the chant “globalise the intifada” was indulged as if it were ambiguous.
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
7:58
After Bondi Attack, the West Must Face the Reality of ‘Migration Jihad’
“They don’t move from the Arab world to Europe.
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
Why did Bondi hero overshadow mass murder of Jews in the headlines?
Quick to blame Israel for a Palestinian rocket attack on a Gaza hospital, the BBC was slow to mention Hanukah or Jews as the Bondi attack happened
  Jonathan Sacerdoti
