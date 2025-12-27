Subscribe
Why is Alaa Abd el-Fattah's return a 'top priority' for Keir Starmer?
Apparently it has been a "top priority" for Keir Starmer and his government, since the moment they came to office, to return Alaa Abd el-Fattah to the…
19 hrs ago
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
121
2
26
Another episode of "Globalise the Intifada, Australia edition"
Rabbi's family car firebombed in Melbourne, Australia
Dec 25
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
102
19
Christmas gloom: 24 hours of bad news for Jews and Britain
Let's hope 2026 is kind — peace to all
Dec 24
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
72
3
8
10:47
Impossible? Israel did it anyway.
Israel's enemies miscalculated – Dan Schueftan on how Israel became indispensable to the Arab world
Dec 23
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
49
9
1:02:42
Iran's obsession with Israel is ceaseless
When Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Florida at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in a few days' time, near the top of his agenda will be a sober…
Dec 23
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
34
2
4
Tighter gun control cannot be the only response to the Bondi beach murders
The rush to policy responses after acts of violence often focuses on the most visible tool rather than the deeper cause.
Dec 21
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
32
3
5
4:08
Free speech isn't right wing — Josh Howie explains why the left lost the plot
For years, British public life told itself a comforting lie: that tolerance meant silence, that compassion meant compliance, and that asking hard…
Dec 21
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
11
2
1:05:16
Police make first arrests for calling for intifada at pro-Palestinian demo in UK crackdown
Police have made their first arrests after two people allegedly shouted chants involving 'calls for intifada', amid a crackdown after the Bondi Beach…
Dec 18
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
78
15
4:14
The police crackdown on 'globalise the intifada' chants is too little, too late
Protesters chanting "globalise the intifada" will now be arrested, according to the heads of Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police.
Dec 18
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
92
21
Arrests for chanting 'globalise the intifada' – too little, too late
For years, the chant "globalise the intifada" was indulged as if it were ambiguous.
Dec 17
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
124
7
21
7:58
After Bondi Attack, the West Must Face the Reality of 'Migration Jihad'
"They don't move from the Arab world to Europe.
Dec 17
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
82
7
11
Why did Bondi hero overshadow mass murder of Jews in the headlines?
Quick to blame Israel for a Palestinian rocket attack on a Gaza hospital, the BBC was slow to mention Hanukah or Jews as the Bondi attack happened
Dec 15
•
Jonathan Sacerdoti
177
21
