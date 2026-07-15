Can a Jew still be fully British when support for Israel is treated as evidence of disloyalty? Melanie Phillips tells Jonathan Sacerdoti why she shifted her centre of gravity from London to Jerusalem, how Britain’s cultural institutions turned against her, and why she believes the crisis facing Jews is inseparable from the wider collapse of Western conf…
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Why liberalism cannot defend Britain: Melanie Phillips on the West’s “suicide note”
Jul 15, 2026
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