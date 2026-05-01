Dropping some truth bombs on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show

I was invited to discuss Jew hatred and attacks on Jews on Chanel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show. One of the other guests was a woman called Marina Purkiss, whose extraordinary blend of ignorance and self-righteous arrogance perfectly illustrated the very point I was making about warped and twisted coverage of Israel contributing to the climate of hatred and danger in the UK today.
Here are the best bits
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