Millions are watching this Islam debate: what really happened at Oxford

A controversial Oxford Union debate asking whether the West is right to be suspicious of Islam has attracted huge attention online.



I spoke in favour of the motion, arguing that difficult questions about Islam, extremism and its relationship with Western society should be discussed openly rather than avoided.



Videos from the debate are now reaching millions of people in just the first few days online, igniting an international conversation about Islam, extremism, free speech and the willingness of Western societies to confront difficult and controversial questions.



In this interview, I discuss what happened inside the Oxford Union, the arguments made during the debate, the extraordinary reaction to my speech and why I believes these subjects need to be discussed openly, frankly and responsibly.